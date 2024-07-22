Central government released Rs 787 crore for Northeast helicopter subsidy scheme

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The central government has released an amount of Rs 787.65 crore for a helicopter subsidy scheme for the Northeastern region during the period 2015-16 to December 31, 2023.

This was revealed in a recent report from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Northeast Division.

In order to provide connectivity to remote areas of the North Eastern Region (NER), a helicopter subsidy scheme is being administered by MHA in the NE States of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur. It further aims to provide affordable passenger transport in NER, evacuation during natural calamities, urgent medical evacuation, etc. MHA bears expenditure of 75% of total cost of operation after deducting passenger recovery or flat 20% of actual operation cost, whichever is more.

According to the report, the financial year-wise break-up of the helicopter subsidy is: Rs 76.45 crore for 2015-16, Rs 86 crore for 2016-17, Rs 86 crore for 2017-18, Rs 90 crore for 2018-19, Rs 100 crore for 2019-20, Rs 72.50 crore for 2020-21, Rs 100 crore for 2021-22, Rs 100 crore for 2022-23, and Rs 76.70 crore until December 31, 2023 (FY 2023-24).

