Central Government Releases Rs 213.90 Crore for Assam Local Bodies

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Central Government has released Rs 213.90 crore as XV Finance Commission Untied Grants for Rural Local Bodies in Assam. This amount represents the first installment for the financial year 2025–26. It has been released for all 2,192 gaon panchayats, 182 anchalik panchayats and 27 zilla parishads across the state.

The Government of India, through the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Ministry of Jal Shakti (Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation), recommends the release of XV-FC grants to states for Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs)/Rural Local Bodies (RLBs), which is then released by the Ministry of Finance. The allocated grants are recommended and released in two installments in a financial year. The untied grants will be utilized by PRIs/RLBs for location-specific felt needs, under the twenty-nine subjects enshrined in the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution, except for salaries and other establishment costs.

