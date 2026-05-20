Centre Allocates Additional Rs 2,000 Crore for National Highway Projects in Northeast, Total NH(O)-NE Outlay Now Rs 3,500 Crore

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The central government allocated and released an additional amount of Rs 2,000 crore for the National Highway (original) – Northeast (NE) Component to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) for the financial year 2026-27. With this additional amount, the total revised allocation under the NH(O) NE Scheme stands at Rs 3,500 crore.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH) issued an official notification to this effect today.

According to the notification, the funds mentioned above are debitable on major heads – capital outlay on roads & bridges, major sub-head national highway, minor head road works, special accelerated road development programme in north eastern areas financed from NIF, works under road wing/state PWDs, and infrastructural assets.

The notification further said that there is a total budget estimate provision of Rs 17558.00 crore under NH(O)-NE from NIF for the financial year 2026-27. After the release of Rs.2000 crore to NHIDCL [Total: Rs.3500 crore], Rs.14058.00 crore will be in reserve/balance in the head of account. It shall be ensured that the expenditure against the above sanction is incurred only on the NH works entrusted to NHIDCL by the ministry.

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