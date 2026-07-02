Centre, Arunachal Govt Plan Permanent Flood Protection as Ministers Assess Massive Damage

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assessed flood damage at Pasighat in the East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh along with Union Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Chouhan said the Centre would work closely with the state government to address the destruction caused by the recent floods.

Rijiju reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to supporting the affected people and stressed the need for permanent solutions to recurring floods. He said the Centre stands firmly with the affected people and will continue to work closely with the state government to ensure timely relief, restoration and rehabilitation.

The two ministers said recurring floods in the area require durable engineering interventions rather than temporary measures.

The central ministerial team carried out a detailed assessment of flood damage in Boying village after landing at Pasighat, officials said. The delegation also undertook both aerial and ground inspections to assess the extent of damage to houses, agricultural land and public infrastructure caused by the recent flooding.

"The damage from the Sibo Korong River is massive. We saw it firsthand," Khandu told reporters after inspecting the affected areas.

The team also engaged with affected families and assessed the relief measures implemented by the district administration.

Addressing the flood-affected people, the chief minister said the state government, in coordination with the Centre, would prepare a permanent flood protection plan for the Sibo Korong River basin.

"We will work on a permanent flood protection solution to protect our people and their future," he said.

Keyi Panyor is among the worst-affected districts, while East Siang, Papum Pare, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, Leparada, Lower Siang, Lower Dibang Valley and Anjaw have also suffered extensive damage.

Multiple agencies, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Air Force, district administrations and local volunteers, have been engaged in rescue, evacuation and relief operations.

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