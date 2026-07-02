Will submit interim flood report to PM, aid after final assessment: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he would submit an interim report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on flood damage in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. He said that the central government would extend assistance after the final assessment of flood damage in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to compensate for losses that the people of the two states suffered.

Chouhan, accompanied by Union Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Assam ministers Atul Bora and Ranoj Pegu, MP Pradan Baruah and MLA Bhubon Pegu visited Jonai in the Dhemaji district earlier in the day. Chouhan and Rijiju also attended a high-level flood damage assessment meeting in Guwahati this evening. Briefing the media after the meeting, Chouhan said, "Damage has occurred. The full assessment of the loss has not been completed yet. The Government of Assam, as well as a central team, is currently carrying out a comprehensive assessment, and assessment work is also underway in Arunachal Pradesh. However, due to the promptness shown by the government of Assam and the quick response of the chief minister and his entire team, many lives could be saved. People were also rescued."

Chouhan said, "But the damage is widespread. Bridges have been damaged, roads are breached, electricity poles have fallen, and water supply lines have collapsed. Standing crops have been destroyed, and livestock has also suffered losses. Houses have been damaged, and household belongings have been ruined. The entire loss will be assessed. We will submit an interim report to the Honourable Prime Minister regarding the damage that has occurred here, and the state government's team is also currently assessing the loss. The chief minister is also continuously monitoring the situation. Once the full assessment is complete, we will continue the ongoing relief work using funds from the SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund). Immediate relief operations are continuously underway here."

Chouhan further said, "Following the assessment, when the NDRF (National Disaster Response Fund) meeting takes place, full support will be extended to both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Our effort will be to guide the public safely through and out of this massive crisis. This is just the beginning of the rainy season, which is why we have discussed both aspects with the state team-a short-term plan on how to provide maximum relief to the affected people, and we will also have to work on a long-term plan since many days of the monsoon are still left."

Chouhan added, "I would like to add one more point to the discussion: the impact of El Niño is also expected to be felt this year. Sudden rainfall, excessive rainfall, or deficit rainfall, along with gaps in the monsoon-we will have to address those concerns as well. Our scientists have indicated that El Niño will impact approximately 12 districts in Assam, and we have also discussed the matter. Regarding the crop damage, there is still time, so I have asked the Department of Agriculture to assess the situation and provide feedback. If new crops can be sown after the destruction of the previously planted ones, assistance will be provided for seeds and other requirements. For houses and property that have been damaged, efforts will be made to ensure they are rebuilt with assistance from central government schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The situation will be taken care of once the complete assessment is finalized. If bridges are broken, all agencies of the Government of India will extend full cooperation and assistance in repairing them or constructing temporary bridges, as well as clearing blocked roads. However, this is only the initial assessment. The Government of India is fully committed to supporting the people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, and we will spare no effort in delivering relief.

Apart from Rijiju, Assam Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika and Revenue and Disaster Minister Keshab Mahanta accompanied Chouhan at the press briefing.

Also Read: Atul Bora Inspects Flood-Damaged Simen River Railway Bridge in Dhemaji