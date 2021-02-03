Centre & Assam Government bent on privatizing APDCL: CCEEEP

* Power sector being turned into only a profit-making venture: CCEEEP

GUWAHATI: The Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees, Engineers and Pensioners (CCEEEP) has alleged that the Central Government and the State Government are bent on privatizing the 'Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd' (APDCL).

An umbrella organization of 15 power workers' unions, the CCEEEP has also alleged that the government is stepping up its efforts to hand over the State's Power sector with assets of Rs 35,000 crore to the private sector at a nominal price.

Joint Convenor of CCEEEP, Dipak Kumar Sahu told The Sentinel that the present regime at the Centre will introduce the 'Electricity (Amendment) Bill-2021' in the ongoing session of the Parliament. After the Bill is passed, the private players will rule the roost in the Power sector with the sole intention of making profit.

"The aim of the Power sector is never to make profit but extend service by providing electricity at subsidized rate to the farmers for irrigation purpose as well as the poor and the middle-class people. But, the proposed legislation will change the entire scenario.

"The Bill is being introduced in the Parliament by keeping in dark the stakeholders and the 'National Co-ordination Committee of Electricity Employees & Engineers' (NCCOEEE). Electricity consumers will be the biggest casualty once the Bill is passed," said Sahu.

The CCEEEP has demanded that that the Electricity (Amendment) Bill-2021 must be put on hold and made public so that all the stakeholders come to know about the various amendments.

"We have reasons to believe that the Bill must have several clauses to promote the policy of privatization. We, therefore, consider it extremely important that the 'Electricity (Amendment) Bill-2021' must be put in the public domain so that the various objectors have a reasonable chance to give their further comments and suggestions," added Sahu.

Intensifying the stir against the Centre's privatisation policy, thousands of the power employees under the banner of CCEEEP will resort to 'Work boycott' on February 3. Sahu, however, said the Wednesday's strike would not affect the emergency electricity service. He said the CCEEEP would ensure that power is not disrupted during the strike.

