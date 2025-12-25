Centre Boosts NE Highway Projects with Additional Rs 660 Crore Allocation

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Centre has allocated an additional Rs 660 crore for six NE states, including Assam, for incurring expenditure on the National Highways (Original) works being executed through State PWDs / Road Construction Departments (RCDs) / MoRTH Project Implementing Units (PIUs) / BRO during the financial year 2025-26. With this move, the total allocation for National Highways (Original) [NH(O)] works has been revised to Rs 2,980 crore.

Regarding the revised allocation, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) recently issued a notification. As per the notification, the earlier allocation was Rs 2,320 crore for the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Tripura.

According to the revised allocation, Rs 2,000 crore has been allocated for Arunachal Pradesh, Rs 350 crore for Assam, Rs 365 crore for Manipur, Rs 135 crore for Meghalaya, Rs 125 crore for Sikkim and Rs 5 crore has been allocated for Tripura. The fund allocation has been done under the NE State Pool, financed from the gross budgetary support.

The MoRTH notification states: (i) Expenditure is incurred only on sanctioned works on National Highways only; (ii) No claim is entertained for expenditure incurred on any sanctioned works in excess of the sanctioned cost beyond permissible limits'; (iii) No expenditure is admitted on work/portion of the work where it might have been specifically advised not to incur any expenditure pending receipt/approval of certain issues/points, etc.

Also Read: Human-elephant conflicts claim 17 people in just two areas in Assam