MoRTH Allocates Rs 255 Crore for Road Development in Assam and Arunachal Under SARDP-NE

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has allocated Rs 255 crore for the Guwahati and Itanagar regional offices for the development of roads under SARDP-NE in the financial year 2025-26. The Ministry today issued a communiqué in this regard to its regional office at Guwahati.

MoRTH has allocated an amount of Rs 80 crore for the Guwahati (Assam) regional office and Rs 175 crore for the Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) office. According to the letter, the amounts allocated for the year 2025-26 are debitable to several heads, including Capital Outlay on Roads & Bridges as the Major Head, National Highways as Sub Major Head and Road Works as Minor Head.

The Special Accelerated Road Development Programme in North Eastern Areas (SARDP-NE) is financed from the National Investment Fund.

The MoRTH letter also asks the regional offices to ensure that the expenditure against the sanction of Rs 255 crore is incurred only on the works sanctioned by the Ministry under SARDP-NE.

SARDP-NE is a programme by MoRTH to improve road infrastructure in the northeastern states.

Its main objectives are to upgrade National Highways, connect district headquarters with at least two-lane roads, improve strategic roads, and boost connectivity to backward and remote areas and neighbouring countries.

