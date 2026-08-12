Centre clears 2 billion polymer Rs 10, Rs 20 notes for nationwide field trials

New Delhi: The government has approved a proposal to introduce one billion polymer banknotes each in Rs 10 and Rs 20 denominations for field trials, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) -- based on the recommendation of its central board -- had submitted the proposal to the government under Section 25 of the RBI Act, 1934.

The proposal also envisages regular issuance of polymer banknotes in the two denominations if the field trials are successful. "The proposal has been approved by the government. As per the RBI, these polymer banknotes are proposed to be issued along with paper substrate-based banknotes," the minister said. She added that the RBI has informed the government that the procurement process is currently at an initial stage. Consequently, the timeline for introduction of the polymer notes and the expenditure involved cannot yet be determined.

Earlier this month, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the central bank was targeting the launch of polymer currency notes at the beginning of the next financial year. Responding to IANS question at the post-Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) outcome media briefing, Malhotra said the pilot programme for polymer banknotes is still in progress. "There is still a pilot going on for polymer notes," the RBI Governor said. "We will test the currency before bringing it to the market," he told IANS. The RBI Governor also indicated that the central bank will evaluate the results of the field trials before taking a final decision on wider circulation. Malhotra has said the RBI is targeting the circulation of polymer notes by FY28. (IANS)

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