Centre Coordinates with Assam Government on IIM Guwahati Framework

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government and the Union Education Ministry met to finalise the contour of the IIM (Indian Institute of Management), Guwahati, campus, where the first academic session is likely to start in July this year.

Assam Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota recently reviewed the progress of the academic block and infrastructure works of IIMG. The target is to start the first academic session with 70 students in July of this year. Around 80 per cent of the works of the academic block under construction at Bongora in the Karum district are complete. The chief secretary asked all departments concerned to work in close coordination to complete the project as soon as possible.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met to finalise the contour of the IIM Guwahati Transit Campus. Until the full-fledged working of this campus, IIM Ahmedabad will look after all academic matters of IIM Guwahati.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “We discussed the futuristic permanent campus of IIM Guwahati, which is emerging as an important centre for academic excellence, research and innovation while creating new opportunities for talent, knowledge creation and leadership in the Northeast. Such collaborative efforts are opening new pathways for learning, innovation and growth while creating an enabling environment that supports aspirations and contributes to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2027.”

The Assam Chief Minister said that the IIM Guwahati campus is expected to play a key role in strengthening higher education infrastructure in the state. “Assam will become East India’s next education hub, and we’re trying to get the best possible institutions here. I’m grateful to Union Minister Pradhan for his relentless support in strengthening education infrastructure in Assam. We expect this development to boost management education, research, and skill development in the region while enhancing Assam’s reputation as an emerging education hub,” he said.

Also Read: AERC Raps APDCL for Violating FPPPA Rules, Allows Rs 215.30 Crore Surcharge Recovery Over 10 Months