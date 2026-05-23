June 21 NEET-UG 2026 will be error-free, says Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan acknowledged the mental stress suffered by 22 lakh students due to the NEET-UG 2026 exam cancellation and assured that the retest on June 21 will be free from irregularities. He urged parents and students to trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi in fulfilling their aspirations.

Pradhan emphasized the Union government’s commitment to ensuring a 100 percent error-free exam and highlighted the dangers of excessive pressure on students, calling on parents to reconsider the “coaching culture” that can drive aspirants to extreme distress.

Speaking at an event, Pradhan said the exam cancellation was a necessary step to ensure fairness and prevent malpractice in the education sector. He stressed that the government would not ignore the root causes of irregularities and that taking responsibility is essential in a democracy.

The minister also defended the introduction of the CBSE’s on-screen marking system for uniform and scientific evaluation, noting disparities in assessment between urban and rural students. He urged honest criticism to improve the system and emphasized that efforts to address unfair practices in exams are ongoing.

Pradhan reiterated that the government is committed to fulfilling societal expectations and combating social evils like cheating, while urging parents to support students without imposing unbearable pressure. Quoting Prime Minister Modi, he said, “Competence is more important than a certificate,” emphasizing the focus on genuine ability over mere credentials. (IANS)

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