Centre has decided to set up first IIM in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a first for the state, Assam is going to get an Indian Institute of Management (IIM). The only other IIM in existence in the Northeast is located in Shillong.

Speaking at a public meeting organized for the campaigning in the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Government of India has decided to establish the first IIM in the state at Palasbari. He also said that work on the proposed bridge between Palasbari and Sualkuchi over the Brahmaputra River is going to start within 45 days. The construction work on the bridge, worth around Rs 3,000 crore, has been awarded to L&T Construction, he stated.

In the second phase of polling in the Lok Sabha election in the state on April 26, the CM said the BJP will win four seats and a tough contest will take place for the fifth seat.

The chief minister pointed out that the voter turnout in the minority-dominated areas in the second phase was 90%, while it was around 75% in areas with a non-minority population. He said that voting should be the first priority for the people, and other work should come later. All the people should come out to vote, he stated. "If voting in the non-minority areas reaches 90%, Bijuli Kalita Medhi will win by a margin of five lakh votes," he said.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to his handle on X to say, "My dream is to build an Assam where every citizen lives with dignity, has ample opportunities for growth, gets the best medical treatment, and cherishes being part of a Viksit Assam."

The third phase of polling in the state will be held in four Lok Sabha seats-Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Dhubri-on May 7. A total of 47 candidates are in the fray in the third and final phase of the polls, and more than 81 lakh voters will exercise their franchise.

Also Read: Assam Poll heat shifts to 3rd phase: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses 3 rallies; Mallikarjun Kharge to address today (sentinelassam.com)