Assam Poll heat shifts to 3rd phase: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses 3 rallies; Mallikarjun Kharge to address today

GUWAHATI: The hustle and bustle of the Lok Sabha election, 2024 has shifted to the third phase, slated for May 7. While State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma kicked off the campaign for the ruling coalition today, AICC (All India Congress Committee) president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a rally in the state tomorrow.

The four parliamentary constituencies slated for polling in the third or final phase are Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Guwahati.

The Chief Minister addressed three election rallies today, one each at Abhayapuri, Goalpara West, and Boko under the Barpeta and Guwahati parliamentary constituencies. All three rallies received a huge response from the public. The Chief Minister sought the blessings of the public for the victory of the BJP candidate in Guwahati and the AGP candidate in Barpeta Lok Sabha seats.

Riding on the restoration of peace in the state during the BJP rule, the Chief Minister said, “The state enjoys the bliss of peace without any agitation. The state had a time when the people had to celebrate the Rongali Bihu amid blasts and firings. In stark contrast, the people of the state celebrated the Rongali Bihu amid the chirping of cuckoos this year.”

The Chief Minister said that the state government would fill up 50,000 vacancies in various departments by March 31, 2025. At the rally in Abhayapuri, AGP president Atul Bora took part.

In his social media handle, the Chief Minister said, “A fantastic beginning to our campaigning for the 3rd phase of Lok Sabha polls as thousands of people came to bless Adarniya Modi ji in Barpeta and Guwahati Lok Sabha seats.”

Meanwhile, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will arrive in the state tomorrow and address an election rally at a place under the Barpeta Parliamentary Constituency. APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah inspected the site at Bhabanipur, where Kharge will address the rally. Bora also addressed several rallies today.

Also Read: Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve tourist season to close in May

Also Watch: