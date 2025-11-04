Centre Monitors Fund Utilisation for Manipur’s Internally Displaced Persons

Manipur: In a significant meeting held on Monday, November 3, several important implementations of various Central Schemes were comprehensively scrutinised by the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs of India, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, during his visit to Manipur. The union minister promptly chaired a high-level meeting immediately upon his arrival in Imphal.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released funds for relief, resettlement and rehabilitation of Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs). The status of these funds was also a matter of concern in the meeting held at the Conference Hall, Old Secretariat. He also evaluated the 10 per cent Gross Budgetary Support (GBS). The progress of the several developmental programs across the different sectors, including health, education, rural development, agriculture, power, transport and connectivity and other programs.