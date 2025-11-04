Centre Monitors Fund Utilisation for Manipur’s Internally Displaced Persons

Manipur: In a significant meeting held on Monday, November 3, several important implementations of various Central Schemes were comprehensively scrutinised by the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs of India, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, during his visit to Manipur. The union minister promptly chaired a high-level meeting immediately upon his arrival in Imphal.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released funds for relief, resettlement and rehabilitation of Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs). The status of these funds was also a matter of concern in the meeting held at the Conference Hall, Old Secretariat. He also evaluated the 10 per cent Gross Budgetary Support (GBS). The progress of the several developmental programs across the different sectors, including health, education, rural development, agriculture, power, transport and connectivity and other programs.
The meeting was attended by the Senior officials from several State Departments and Central agencies, along with the Administrative secretaries. The time-bound action plans for attaining accelerated development and guaranteeing the proper implementation of flagship initiatives.
Moreover, the sharp decline in the tourist inflow to the State was a major highlight during the seminar. The state experienced a sharp decline from around 1.79 lakh visitors. In 2019-20, to about 17000 in 2024-25. While civil upheaval was listed as the primary factor, high airfares were also deemed a significant disincentive to potential visitors.
In response, the PCCF and Additional Chief Secretary, Anurag Bajpai, asked the minister to raise the issue with the Ministry of Civil Aviation. He also opines that the state government has already voiced its concern regarding the matter to the Ministry.
Furthermore, the Union Minister reviewed other substantial projects funded under the 10% GBS, notably those administered by the Ministry of Development in the Northeast Region (MDoNER). He thoroughly revised and assessed the expenditure records. He also looked into the implementation of the National Oil Palm Mission, which was launched by the Ministry of Agriculture and Family Welfare.
Towards the end, the Union Minister reaffirms the Centre’s commitment to support Manipur’s development endeavours by stating that the Government would offer all essential help for the state's success and stability.
