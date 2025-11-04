Flutist Dipak Sarma’s Mortal Remains Arrive in Guwahati Today

Guwahati: The flight carrying mortal remains of prominent flutist Dipak Sarma, landed Guwahati at around 8 AM and was then transported to his residence at Ambikigiri Nagar in a flower-decked ambulance today. According to sources, after the completion of family rituals, the body will be moved to Seuj Sangha, and admirers, fans, students, cultural groups, committees and supporters will be able to offer their final tributes to internationally acclaimed flutist Dipak Sarma till 2 pm.

The cremation will be held at the Navagraha crematorium with state funeral. Dipak Sarma, Assam’s renowned flutist breathed his last at 6:15 on Monday, November 3, in Rela Hospital, Chennai, where he had been receiving medical treatment for weeks due to a rare liver disease. Prior to being airlifted to Chennai as his health deteriorated, he was undergoing treatment in Guwahati. Despite medical efforts, the veteran musician lost the battle for life.

Sarma was born in Panigaon village of Nalbari district. Since his early childhood, he was surrounded by the soothing melodies and rhythm which shaped his musical career.

He has done many commendable work both in regional and national platforms, standing out as Assam’s most revered flutist , earning widespread recognition for his magical ability in flute playing.