Centre Notifies Social Security Boards for Gig, Platform and Unorganised Workers

New Delhi: The Centre has notified the constitution of the National Social Security Boards for Unorganised Workers and Gig and Platform Workers to strengthen the social security framework for workers in the informal workforce, an official statement said on Friday.

Established under the Code on Social Security, the boards will recommend and monitor welfare schemes for unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement.

The boards will be headed by the Union Minister for Labour and Employment and comprise representatives of the Central and state governments, aggregator companies, employers, civil society organisations, workers' unions and gig and platform worker associations, it added. The boards will recommend suitable social security schemes for different categories of workers and advise the Central government on matters arising out of the administration of the Code.

They will also monitor social welfare schemes administered by the Centre for these workers, review record-keeping functions performed at the state level and examine expenditure from the fund and account. (IANS)

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