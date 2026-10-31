Pope Leo XIV Casts Mail-In Ballot for 2026 US Midterm Elections

ROME: Pope Leo XIV became the first pontiff in history to vote in an American election by submitting a mail-in ballot for the upcoming United States midterm elections, underscoring his "belief in the right and the duty of citizens to participate in democratic processes," Vatican News reported on Friday (local time), citing an official announcement from the Holy See Press Office.

According to Vatican News, the Holy See Press Office issued a statement noting that the pontiff has consistently participated in elections whenever qualified. "Pope Leo XIV has exercised his right to vote as a United States citizen, whenever he was eligible to do so," the statement said. Confirming that the pontiff voted remotely, the Press Office stated that "in keeping with this long-standing practice of civic participation, he has submitted his mail-in ballot in Chicago," Vatican News reported.

It also pointed out that the pontiff followed the same practice of civic engagement while living in South America.

"The Holy Father has also confirmed that, during his years of residence in Peru, he exercised his right to vote whenever he was eligible to do so," the statement noted, adding, "The Holy Father expresses his belief in the right and the duty of citizens to participate in democratic processes." As reported by Vatican News, the US midterm elections are slated to take place on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (ANI)

Also Read: Rs 5.34-Crore ITC Fraud Allegation: Assam GST Probes Guwahati Firm Bhagya Traders