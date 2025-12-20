Arunachal Pradesh: Vote Counting Underway for Panchayat and Civic Body Polls

Itanagar: The counting of votes for the recently commenced Panchayat and civic body polls in the state of Arunachal Pradesh started on Saturday morning with strict security and administration alertness. The counting began at 8 am in 45 counting centres in 27 districts of the state, which is an important phase for officially declaring the results for the grassroots-level political units.

Officials from the State Election Commission (SEC) reported that the counting was being carried out in a systematic way for different local bodies. The panchayat elections had the use of ballot papers, and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) had been used in the election to different municipal bodies, including the Itanagar Municipal Corporation and the Pasighat Municipal Council.

In the panchayat elections, the counting of votes for 186 Zilla Parishad Members (ZPM) seats out of 245 in total has begun. Moreover, 59 candidates were elected unopposed even before the voting process, while the rest of the seats are now being counted. Under the Gram Panchayat (GP) group, 6,227 candidates were elected unopposed, and now the counting for the remaining 1,947 seats has been initiated.