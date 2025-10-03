Centre pumps in Rs 2,162 crore to Assam for flood resilience

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) approved three vital initiatives to enhance Assam’s flood resilience.

The union ministry approved Rs 692 crore for restoration and rejuvenation of wetlands, Rs 1,270 crore for post-flood recoveries and reconstruction activities, and Rs 200 crore for Guwahati under the urban flood risk management programme (phase II).

Under the urban flood risk management programme phase II, the government will interlink water bodies for stormwater management, construct flood-protection walls, control erosion and stabilise soil, introduce an early warning system for floods, and introduce data acquisition and capacity-building systems.

For restoration and rejuvenation of wetlands in the state, the government will enhance wetlands’ capacity, create flood storage, increase flood resilience, protect aquatic environments, and aid economic growth through improved fishery infrastructure with Rs 692 crore approved for it.

Also Read: Assam Floods Wreak Havoc Again, but Guwahati Spared