Centre Releases Rs 256.60 Crore in XV Finance Commission Grants to Assam Panchayati Raj Bodies

The Union Government has released the second installment of XV Finance Commission (XV FC) grants for Panchayati Raj Institutions and Rural Local Bodies in Assam for the financial year 2025-26, amounting to Rs 256.60 crore in untied grants.

The funds have been released through the Ministry of Finance, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Ministry of Jal Shakti's Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation.

