Centre Sanctions ₹692 Cr for Assam’s Wetlands, ₹1,270 Cr for Flood Relief

Guwahati: A High-Level Committee (HLC) chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved projects worth ₹4,645.60 crore for nine states, with Assam receiving a major share for wetland rejuvenation and flood recovery.

For Assam, the Centre cleared a ₹692.05-crore project for restoration and rejuvenation of 24 wetlands across nine districts in the Brahmaputra river system. The Centre will bear 75% of the cost (₹519.04 crore), while the state will contribute the remaining 25% (₹173.01 crore). Officials said the project will enhance water retention, create additional flood storage, reduce erosion, improve fisheries infrastructure and strengthen resilience to recurring floods.

In addition, the HLC sanctioned ₹1,270.78 crore for recovery and reconstruction work following the devastating floods and landslides of 2022.

The approvals also include a ₹200-crore plan for Guwahati under Phase-II of the Urban Flood Risk Management Programme, covering 11 cities nationwide. For Guwahati alone, ₹180 crore will come from the Centre. The plan envisages stormwater management, interlinking of water bodies, erosion control, and nature-based solutions along with early warning systems.