Youth Attacked by Miscreants on Navami Night in Morigaon

Morigaon: Amid the festive spirit of Durga Puja, a shocking incident of violence was reported from Morigaon on Navami night. A 19-year-old youth, identified as Rishan Ferdous of Dalbari, was stabbed with a sharp weapon by unidentified assailants.

The injured youth was rushed to Morigaon Civil Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. His condition remains under medical observation.

While the motive behind the attack is yet to be established, the victim’s family has lodged a formal complaint, urging police to carry out a thorough probe and bring the culprits to justice.

The incident has sparked concern among locals, who have demanded heightened security during festive gatherings to prevent such attacks.