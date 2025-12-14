Centre stresses water management in Brahmaputra and Barak basins

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Laying thrust on the Brahmaputra and Barak basins, the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti underscored the importance of robust inter-state coordination for integrated basin-level water management.

Secretary of the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ministry of Jal Shakti V. L. Kantha Rao chaired a high-level review meeting at the Brahmaputra Board Headquarters in Guwahati and assessed the progress of water resources projects across the Brahmaputra and Barak basins. The meeting saw participation from senior officials of the Water Resources Departments of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim and West Bengal, along with officials from the Ministry and the officers of the Brahmaputra Board.

The discussions focused on the implementation status of river basin master plan recommendations by all nine basin states, progress of works undertaken by the Brahmaputra Board, physical and financial progress of ongoing projects under the Ministry, and the review of state proposals submitted.

Kantha Rao highlighted the need for multi-stakeholder collaboration to ensure sustainable and effective development of water resources in the Brahmaputra and Barak basins. He assured full support for the region’s water resources development initiatives and directed central agency officers to assist the northeastern states in preparing project proposals to avail benefits under various ministry schemes.

Earlier in the day, the Secretary toured the Brahmaputra Board complex at Basistha and inaugurated the newly constructed meeting hall designed to enhance collaborative deliberations.

The state officials provided updates on actions taken toward implementing master plan recommendations, while the secretary emphasized the importance of robust interstate coordination for integrated basin-level water management. He urged timely completion of ongoing projects, proactive resolution of bottlenecks, and adherence to priority timelines for all works supported under the central sector and centrally sponsored schemes.

