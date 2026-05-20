Centre to Launch Water Metro in Assam: Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Tezpur to Get New Public Transport Boost

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The central government is going to introduce a water metro in two phases and in three cities in Assam – the Guwahati water metro is to be phase I, and the Dibrugarh and Tezpur water metros are to be phase II.

The union government circulated a draft national water metro policy 2026 for interministerial consultation ahead of the national rollout in 18 cities in the first phase.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The plan of rolling out water metro services in three cities of Assam in the coming days is a welcome step. This will add another key public transport mode which will decongest our cities and improve ease of living for the people in these cities.”

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal chaired a review meeting on the rollout of water metro services in 18 cities of the country. He said, “The proposed water metro systems are significantly less capital-intensive, as they utilise existing waterways with minimal civil infrastructure. These services will contribute to reducing congestion in cities while offering a comfortable, scenic and smoother commuting experience.”

Sonowal further said that the Inland Waterway Authority of India (IWAI) had entrusted Kochi Metro Rail Ltd with conducting feasibility studies for 18 cities. “As per the current status, site visits have been completed for all 18 locations, while draft feasibility reports have been submitted for 17 cities, including Guwahati. The reports have already been accepted,” he said.

Sonowal stressed the necessity of consultation of the draft national water metro policy 2026 with the state governments too for receiving their valuable suggestions on the issue. He said that the proposed water metro system is envisioned as a mass public transport solution catering to both daily commuters and tourism. “It will operate across all navigable waterways,” he said.

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