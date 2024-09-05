Centre, Tripura Sign Peace Pacts with NLFT, All Tripura Tiger Force

New Delhi: The Central government and State government of Tripura on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Settlement with the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) in the national capital. The memorandum of settlement was signed in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha among others.

After signing the Memorandum of Settlement, Amit Shah said that ever since Prime Minister, Narendra Modi assumed power of office he had through peace and dialogue, developed the northeast region.

"...This is a matter of joy for all of us that after the struggle that was ongoing for 35 years, you (armed groups) have given up weapons and joined the mainstream and expressed your commitment towards the development of entire Tripura. Ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country, through peace and dialogue, he developed the Northeast," Shah said.

The Union Minister also said that PM Modi had bridged the gap between the people of Delhi and Northeast through infrastructure development.

"There was a great distance between the people of Northeast and Delhi. He (PM Modi) not only removed this distance through road, rail and air connectivity but also removed the distance between hearts of people," he said.

Shah said that with the signing of the peace pact, more than 300 armed cadres are set to join the mainstream.

"This agreement is the 12th for the northeast and the third related to Tripura. So far around 10,000 insurgents have surrendered, given up weapons and joined the mainstream...Today, with the surrender of and agreement with NLFT and ATTF, more than around 328 armed cadres will join the mainstream..." the Union Minister said.

Chief Minister Saha lauded Amit Shah for creating an atmosphere of peace and prosperity in the entire northeast region and spoke about the peace agreements signed in the last ten years under the leadership of PM Modi.

"...I would like to express my gratitude to HM Amit Shah for being instrumental in creating an atmosphere of peace, prosperity and goodwill in the entire northeast region. Under the leadership of PM Modi and the proactive initiative of Amit Shah, a dozen of peace agreements have been signed in the northeast in the last 10 years to resolve many of the complex issues. Out of which for Tripura alone, there are three agreements so far," Saha added.

Lauding the efforts of PM Modi, the Tripura chief minister said, "It is a matter of great satisfaction that the members of NLFT and ATTF have decided to join the mainstream for participation in the journey of development spearheaded by our PM...The future of all the people of Tripura is bright under the leadership of PM and guidance of our HM Amit Shah..." (ANI)

