Centre ups monitoring of helmets that pose life risk

New Delhi: In an effort to improve road safety and protect consumers from sub-standard helmets, the central government has directed District Collectors (DCs) and District Magistrates (DMs) to launch a nationwide campaign targeting manufacturers and retailers selling non-compliant helmets for two-wheeler riders.

This initiative by the Department of Consumer Affairs addresses growing concerns about the quality of helmets available in the market and their essential role in protecting lives on the road.

Helmets are critical safety products, and the manufacture of substandard or non-ISI helmets severely impacts life safety.

To date, 162 helmet manufacturing licenses have been cancelled or have expired. Additionally, 27 search and seizure operations have been conducted to address the misuse of the BIS Standard Mark and violations of quality controls, with cases filed in various courts.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988, wearing a helmet is mandatory.

Reports have indicated that substandard helmets, lacking the required BIS certification, are being sold along roadsides.

"This poses a severe risk to public safety and has been linked to numerous fatalities in road accidents. There is an urgent need to tackle this issue head-on. The government calls for strict enforcement against manufacturers operating without BIS licenses or using counterfeit ISI marks, as well as against retailers selling these non-compliant products to unsuspecting consumers," stated the government.

Consumers can verify a helmet manufacturer's BIS license through the BIS Care App or by visiting the BIS website.

Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Consumer Affairs, Government of India, said, "We urge all stakeholders to actively participate in this campaign for the safety of our citizens." (ANI)

