Centre Urges States to Impose Restrictions on Mass Gathering During Festivals

STAFF REPORTER GUWAHATI:

Festival Gathering Restrictions in Wake of re-emergence of Covid: Taking into consideration the forthcoming festivals such as Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr among others, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has advised the States to consider imposing local restrictions in public observation of such festivals and also to do away with mass gatherings under the 'Disaster Management Act'.

In a letter sent to the State government on March 24, 2021, the Union ministry said, "Any laxity at this point in ensuring strict adherence to various SoPs (Standard operating Procedures) issued by the MoFFW to contain the spread of COVID-19 may result in losing the impetus and benefits our country has gained so far in managing the virus."

A source in the State Health department said, "We're on the job for preparing the modalities for imposing restrictions during festivals in the State. New COVID cases are rare in Assam as of now. We've started the vaccination drive in a massive way, besides the resumption of COVID tests in the State."

There have been no COVID restrictions during the poll campaign in the State where guidelines are violated in a rampant way. What positive result the government can achieve through restrictions only for festivals is an open question.

