Centre Warns States Against Fuel Hoarding, Says India's Crude Supply Secure Despite Middle East Tensions

Addressing a media briefing after the meeting, Joint Secretary C Senthil Rajan said state governments have been asked to remain alert and take immediate action against anyone involved in hoarding or black marketing of fuel.

"The meeting emphasised that state governments must act strictly against such activities and ensure that the supply chain remains normal," he said.

Each state has also been asked to appoint an official spokesperson to provide regular, verified updates to the public — a step aimed at preventing the spread of confusion and misinformation. Rajan further appealed to media organisations to work in partnership with local administrations and prioritise accurate ground-level reporting.