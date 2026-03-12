Centre Warns States Against Fuel Hoarding, Says India's Crude Supply Secure Despite Middle East Tensions

The Central government on Wednesday directed states and Union Territories to take strict action against hoarding and black marketing of fuel, even as it assured the public that India's crude oil supplies remain secure despite disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz caused by the ongoing Middle East conflict.
The direction came out of a review meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, attended by Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police from all states and Union Territories.
Addressing a media briefing after the meeting, Joint Secretary C Senthil Rajan said state governments have been asked to remain alert and take immediate action against anyone involved in hoarding or black marketing of fuel.
"The meeting emphasised that state governments must act strictly against such activities and ensure that the supply chain remains normal," he said.
Each state has also been asked to appoint an official spokesperson to provide regular, verified updates to the public — a step aimed at preventing the spread of confusion and misinformation. Rajan further appealed to media organisations to work in partnership with local administrations and prioritise accurate ground-level reporting.
On the supply side, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry's Joint Secretary for Marketing and Oil Refining, Sujata Sharma, said India's crude oil situation remains stable despite the concerns around the Strait of Hormuz.
India currently consumes approximately 55 lakh barrels of crude oil per day, and the country has already secured supplies beyond what would normally arrive through the Strait during this period, she said.
Around 70 per cent of India's crude oil imports are presently arriving through alternative shipping routes, with two additional cargo shipments already on their way to further strengthen the country's supply buffer.