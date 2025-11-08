Chainsaw Smuggling Threatens Kamrup Forests

Amingaon: The use of battery-powered chainsaws by timber smugglers has become a growing concern for the Forest Department in Kamrup district. According to officials, smugglers are using these portable machines to fell trees rapidly in both forest and non-forest areas, causing extensive damage to the green cover.

A senior forest official said, “The use of chainsaws for illegal tree cutting has become a very serious issue. These machines are easy to carry, widely available, and allow smugglers to chop trees within minutes.” Once the trees are felled, the logs are quickly transported through nearby roads, making it difficult for forest personnel to intercept them.

Residents in forest-fringe areas have also expressed concern. “Earlier, timber smugglers used to spend hours sawing logs manually. But now, with chainsaws, they can cut and move timber in no time,” said a local villager, adding that the new technology has made it harder to protect the remaining forests.

Officials further pointed out that the improved road network in rural Kamrup has helped smugglers transport timber faster. They have recommended that no new roads be built inside forest areas, except for maintaining existing ones, as multiple routes could make it easier for smugglers to escape.

In the past year alone, forest officials under the Kamrup West Forest Division have seized 36 timber-laden vehicles, one bench saw mill, and 18 chainsaw machines during anti-smuggling operations. However, illegal felling continues unabated, even in private and community lands outside forest reserves.

Authorities have intensified surveillance and urged the public to report suspicious timber activities. “We are committed to protecting Kamrup’s forests, but cooperation from locals is essential,” the official added.

The Forest Department plans to step up monitoring and deploy more field staff to curb the growing menace of chainsaw-fuelled timber smuggling in the district.