Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express accident: No casualties from Assam, says CM Himanta

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his shock at the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express accident in Uttar Pradesh today.

"I'm monitoring the situation closely. No casualties from Assam are reported as of now. Teams are on standby for support. We will do our best to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone. We are keeping in touch with the authority concerned," the Chief Minister said on social media.

On the other hand, NF Railway published helpline numbers: 0361-2731621/22/23 for Guwahati, 9957555960 for Dibrugarh, 9957555966 for Fakiragram, and 9957555959 for Tinsukia.

