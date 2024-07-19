Dibrugarh-bound train derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district

Gonda: At least two passengers were killed and around 15 others injured after 12 coaches of the 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district on Thursday. There was, however, no report of any person from Assam dying in the accident took place at around 2.35pm.

Stranded passengers are being brought on a special train, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said.

The incident occurred in Pikaura when the train was en route to Dibrugarh in Assam from Chandigarh.

A Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) bulletin said a special train has been arranged to bring the stranded passengers to Dibrugarh, while helpline numbers have been opened to assist with any information on the accident.

"Shocked to learn about the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh train accident in UP today. I am monitoring the situation closely," Sarma wrote on X.

"We will do our best to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone," he said.

The NFR bulletin said the stranded passengers of the derailed train are being brought by bus to Mankapur station near Gonda.

"A special train has been arranged for them from Mankapur to Dibrugarh with stoppages en route," it said.

The bulletin also said in the wake of the accident, three trains under the NFR are being run through a diverted route

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of the situation and directed the officials to reach the accident spot.

"CM Adityanath has instructed the officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and ensure proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured," UP Chief Minister's Office posted on social media platform X.

The district administration has rushed a 40-member medical team and 15 ambulances for relief and rescue operations.

The derailment of the express train affected the traffic on the route leading to the diversion of various trains, a Railways official said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya posted on X in Hindi, "Received sad news about the death of many people after few coaches derailed in Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express in Gonda district."

"I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured and a place to the departed souls in his feet," the Deputy CM said.

"Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been informed about the incident and he is monitoring the situation," the Assam Chief Minister's Office said.

The Railways has initiated a high-level inquiry into the incident that has killed two people and injured seven others. Chief public relation officer, North Eastern Railway, Pankaj Singh added that it would be part of the inquiry to verify claims that a minor explosion had taken before the derailment.

A Commission of Railway Safety inquiry has also been ordered into the matter, he said. (Agencies)

