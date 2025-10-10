Chandmari Flyover to Remain Closed for Maintenance on October 13, 15 & 17

Guwahati: The Public Works (Roads) Department (PWRD) of Assam has announced that the Chandmari Flyover in Guwahati will remain closed to traffic for three nights to facilitate bearing replacement work.

As per an official notice issued by the Executive Engineer of the New Guwahati Territorial Road Division, the stretch between Guwahati Commerce College traffic point and Chandmari traffic point will remain closed from 10 pm to 6 am on October 13, 15, and 17, 2025.

To ensure smooth traffic flow during the maintenance period, vehicles will be diverted through the following alternative routes:

• Rajgarh-Pub Sarania Road

• MT Road-Bamunimaidan Railway Colony Road

• Mathgaria-Noonmati Road

• Krishnagar-Milanpur Road

The PWRD has urged commuters to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with the authorities to ensure a smooth execution of the maintenance work.