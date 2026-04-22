ChatGPT Health: What It Means for Patients and Their Privacy

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Health, a dedicated feature within ChatGPT designed for health and wellness queries — a move that comes as an estimated 40 million people already ask the platform health-related questions every day.

To understand what this means for patients, Northwestern Now spoke with Dr. David Liebovitz, co-director of the Center for Medical Education in Data Science and Digital Health at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Liebovitz has spent decades teaching clinical informatics and has served as chief medical information officer at two organisations where he implemented AI in clinical medicine.

The Real Opportunity for Patients

Liebovitz frames the central question not as whether patients will use AI for health information — they already do — but whether they can be helped to do so more safely and effectively.

He points to the 21st Century Cures Act, which now requires health systems to give patients complete access to their medical records through standardised APIs that electronic health record vendors like Epic must provide. Tools like ChatGPT Health, he argues, can help patients actually make sense of that data.

"For essentially zero incremental cost, a patient can get help understanding lab results, preparing questions for appointments and identifying gaps in their care that might otherwise be missed," he said.

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