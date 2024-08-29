Check Out the Health Benefits of Mango

NEW DELHI: Mangoes have quite a few potential health benefits, such as protecting against diseases and skin health. Here are some more benefits. May protect against some diseases Mango fruit packs plenty of polyphenols, which can be found in the peel, pulp, and seed kernel. These plant compounds have antioxidant activity that shields cells from the DNA damage that can lead to degenerative diseases, including type 2 diabetes and cancer.

May support heart health

Eating mango can be good for your heart in terms of managing the levels of lipids (e.g., cholesterol) you have in your blood. Mangoes contain a specific polyphenol called mangiferin, which can be found in plants and natural medicines. Consuming mangiferin has been associated with a reduced risk of heart disease through a reduction in lipid levels and inflammation.

Boost the immune system

Mangoes are a great source of carotenoids, a group of compounds that give yellow fruits their color. One of the benefits of consuming foods with carotenoids is that they are essential for boosting proper immune system functioning. The compounds also have antioxidant properties.

Improve skin health

Mangoes contain high levels of vitamin C. This nutrient is needed to produce collagen, a type of tissue that gives skin its elasticity and helps prevent wrinkles and sagging.

Other parts of the mango plant can be beneficial for the skin as well. Researchers found that Mangifera indica extract from mango leaves helped reduce acne in a small group of volunteers. However, more research is needed on the extract’s effectiveness on a larger scale.

May ease sonstipation

Mangoes can be good for aiding digestion thanks it their fiber content. One study found that participants who ate 300 grams of mango (or one to two mangoes) over four weeks saw an improvement in their experiences of constipation.

Support eye health

Along with vitamin C, mangoes also boast beta-carotene—an antioxidant that helps promote eye health.

Additionally, the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, which are carotenoids found in mangoes, help your eyes in several ways. (Agencies)

Also READ: National Mango Day: Top 5 Health Benefits Of Mango (sentinelassam.com)