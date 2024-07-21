Child abuse case: Girl child reveals horrific abuse by doctor couple

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a harrowing session at the POCSO Court here, a girl child victim delivered a shocking testimony detailing severe torture and sexual assault allegedly inflicted by Dr. Sangeeta Datta and her husband, Dr. Waliul Islam. The girl was taken to court under the supervision of an IPS officer, prohibiting entry to all except the child during her testimony on Saturday.

The court recorded the statement of the victim girl. She described the horrific abuse, including being burned with a hot iron on her private parts. This chilling account is part of a larger case against Dr. Datta and Dr. Islam, who face charges under multiple laws.

Notably, the POCSO Court has framed charges against Dr. Datta and Dr. Islam under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, which deals with aggravated penetrative sexual assault. If convicted, the couple could face rigorous imprisonment for a minimum of 20 years, extending up to life.

Dr. Waliul Islam faces additional charges under Sections 376 AB, 466, 471, and 370 (5) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 75, 80, and 81 of the Juvenile Justice Act. Section 376 AB specifically addresses the punishment for raping a girl under the age of 12.

Dr. Sangeeta Datta also faces charges under Sections 326 A, 376 AB, 466, 471, and 370 (5) of the IPC, alongside Sections 75, 80, and 81 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

In addition to the couple, the court has framed charges against two domestic helpers, Lakhi and Kabaya, under Section 21 of the POCSO Act and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. Utpala Basu, who allegedly supplied the children to Dr. Datta and Dr. Islam, faces charges under Sections 75, 80, and 81 of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 370 (5) of the IPC.

