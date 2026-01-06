IIT Guwahati Hosts AI Confluence for Online Data Science and AI Students

Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati hosted its annual AI Confluence on January 6, 2026, bringing together around 400 students enrolled in its online B.Sc. (Hons) programme in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

The two-day event was organised by the Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence and was held on the institute’s campus.

Students participating in the programme travelled from different parts of the country to attend the confluence, which offered them a rare opportunity to experience campus life and interact in person with faculty members and fellow learners. The online programme caters to a diverse group of students, including early-career professionals, Class XII pass-outs, and learners from various academic and professional backgrounds.

The AI Confluence was designed to complement online learning by encouraging face-to-face interaction, collaboration, and community building. Over the two days, students attended invited lectures, took part in discussions, presented their work, and participated in group activities.

Speaking at the event, Devendra Jalihal highlighted the growing importance of data science and artificial intelligence across sectors. He said the institute values creating opportunities for online learners to feel connected to IIT Guwahati and its academic environment.

Apart from academic activities, students also participated in poster presentations, AI-based film-making challenges, inventathon events, and panel discussions on business and entrepreneurship. Cultural programmes and student-led performances added to the interactive nature of the event.

Invited lecturer Ratnajit Bhattacharya noted that data-driven decision-making is becoming central to modern industries.

According to IIT Guwahati, the AI Confluence reflects its effort to combine flexibility in online education with meaningful engagement and academic rigour for learners across India.