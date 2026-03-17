Childhood Lead Exposure Linked to Teen Depression, Brown University Study Finds

Even low levels of lead exposure during childhood may increase the risk of depression in adolescence, according to a new study from Brown University's School of Public Health.
The research, published in JAMA Network Open and funded by the National Institutes of Environmental Health Sciences, is one of the first to trace a clear link between childhood blood lead concentrations and later psychiatric symptoms.
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Researchers analysed data from 218 caregiver-child pairs enrolled in the Health Outcomes and Measures of Environment (HOME) Study, which tracked children from the second trimester of pregnancy through age 12.
Blood lead concentrations were measured at ages 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, and 12. At around age 12, children were also assessed for anxiety and depression.
The findings were clear: each doubling in average childhood blood lead concentration was associated with a higher risk of elevated depressive symptoms as reported by the children themselves.
While lead exposure at any age showed associations with depressive symptoms, the researchers found that exposures occurring in late childhood — around age 8 — carried a disproportionately higher risk.
"Age 8 was a really consequential time in terms of a child's exposure and an association with developing onset and severity of depressive symptoms," said study author Christian Hoover, a PhD candidate in epidemiology at Brown.
Despite significant reductions in lead use in the United States, children continue to be exposed through dust, soil, ageing water pipes, and contaminated drinking water.
Lead is a well-established neurotoxicant, known to impair cognitive and behavioural functioning. What has been less studied, the researchers noted, is its link to psychiatric conditions — a gap that is concerning given how widespread depression and anxiety are among US adolescents.
The research team proposed several biological pathways through which lead exposure could contribute to psychiatric illness:
Disrupted neurotransmitter function
Reduced neurogenesis (growth of new brain cells)
Impaired synaptic plasticity in brain regions that regulate mood
Increased oxidative stress and inflammation
Epigenetic modifications that may allow mental health effects to persist long after exposure
The study's authors are calling for continued and expanded efforts to limit lead exposure — particularly in older children, a group that has historically received less attention in lead prevention policy.
"These findings highlight the need for continued efforts to prevent lead exposure and the need to reduce lead exposure in older children," said Professor Joseph Braun, director of Brown's Center for Climate, Environment and Health.
Future research, the team said, should examine whether distinct patterns of lead exposure over time are linked to specific mental health outcomes in children.