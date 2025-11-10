“Childish Play, Not Politics”: CM Himanta Criticises Assam Congress Chief

He further dismissed the claim, saying, “This is not joining. If someone joins a party, there must be a leader’s name attached to it. The Congress president here does not understand politics; this is scant child’s play.

Earlier, Gaurav Gogoi took to his social media and announced the mass induction into the Congress party, claiming it to be one of its largest single-day inductions in recent months. He wrote, "Today more than 8,000 people from across Assam are expected to join the Congress party."

The Chief Minister contrasted the Congress's approach, characterising it as a publicity gimmick. He further asserts that the ruling government is focusing on governance, "busy improving lives through welfare and development". However, the opponents remain wrapped up in optics.