China, India Must See Each Other as Partners, Not Rivals, Says Chinese Envoy Xu Feihong

New Delhi: China and India should view each other as partners rather than rivals and development opportunities rather than threats, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said, underlining the need for the two countries to maintain a "correct strategic perception" and develop bilateral ties from a strategic and long-term perspective.

Addressing a reception celebrating the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Xu said China and India are close neighbours and that friendly exchanges and cooperation have always remained the mainstream of bilateral relations.

"China and India are partners rather than rivals, and development opportunities rather than threats to each other," the Chinese envoy said.

Xu said China is ready to work with India to explore the right way for neighbouring major countries to coexist and promote the continuous development of bilateral relations.

The ambassador also highlighted growing economic ties between the two countries, saying bilateral trade reached USD 91.7 billion in the first half of this year, registering a year-on-year increase of 23.6 per cent.

"Development is the shared goal of our two countries. It would be mutually beneficial for us to strengthen friendly exchanges and win-win cooperation, enhance public support for our bilateral ties, and assist each other's development and revitalization," he said.

On differences between the two sides, Xu said China and India, as two ancient civilisations, possess sufficient political and historical wisdom to handle differences properly.

He said Beijing remains committed to a "dual-track approach" to bilateral relations and border issues, with both reinforcing each other while maintaining peace and tranquillity in border areas.

The envoy also referred to the recent meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, saying the two leaders reached an important consensus on developing China-India relations on a "sound and stable track." (ANI)

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