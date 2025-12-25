Motorcyclist Killed in High-Speed Collision with Scorpio in Biswanath

Biswanath: Biswanath witnessed a tragic road accident on Wednesday at the Sadharu area, where a speeding Scorpio vehicle collided with a motorcycle, killing the rider on the spot.

According to preliminary reports, the Scorpio bearing registration number AS-07-Z-5110 rammed into the motorcycle with great force. The motorcyclist, identified as Jugen Borkotoky, a resident of Pabhoi, died instantly due to the impact.

Jugen Borkotoky was serving as the Head Clerk of Majuligarh Tea Estate and was also actively associated with the tea workers’ movement. He held the post of Finance Secretary of the Naduar branch of the Assam Tea Workers’ Union and was the Secretary of the Majuligarh Primary Committee. His sudden death has left tea garden workers and union members in deep grief.

Eyewitnesses said the Scorpio was moving at a very high speed when it hit the motorcycle. The impact was so severe that the rider had no chance of survival. Soon after the accident, local residents gathered at the spot and informed the police.

The Biswanath police reached the scene promptly and seized both the Scorpio and the motorcycle involved in the accident. The body was sent for post-mortem examination as part of the legal procedure. Police officials stated that a detailed investigation has been launched to identify the exact cause of the accident.

It has also been reported that the Scorpio vehicle involved in the crash had an Assam Legislative Assembly pass affixed, which has added further attention to the case. However, police have clarified that all aspects, including the ownership and use of the vehicle, will be examined strictly as per the law.

The incident once again highlights concerns over reckless driving and road safety in the region. Locals have demanded strict action against those responsible to prevent such tragic accidents in the future.