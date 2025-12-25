Christmas spirit lights up NE; festivities peak in Assam

GUWAHATI/KOHIMA/AIZAWL: The festive fervour of Christmas has gripped the Northeastern states, including Assam, with carol singing, special church services, and elaborately decorated streets and homes creating an atmosphere of joy and devotion. With Christmas just hours away, festivities began across Assam and other Northeastern states.

Along with other parts of Assam, churches in Guwahati marked the occasion with prayers, followed by refreshments and community feasts. St Joseph's Cathedral and Christ Church in Panbazar, along with Guwahati Baptist Church, witnessed a sizeable gathering of devotees and visitors throughout the day and night.

The celebrations officially kicked off with the midnight mass vigil on Tuesday night, as hundreds gathered in churches illuminated with festive lights. Christmas carols filled churches in Dispur, Christian Basti, Panbazar, Fancy Bazar and Chatribari, where people lit candles, shared meals and reached out to the less fortunate in celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Churches, homes, streets, entire towns and villages have been adorned with colourful lights, Christmas trees and decorations to welcome the birth of Jesus Christ. In the Northeast, Christmas celebrations extend over several days, with community feasts organized on the second day, highlighting the region's strong communal spirit.

In Guwahati, shelter homes across the city are gearing up for pre-Christmas celebrations, ensuring that every child is included in the festive spirit. Organizers have planned a variety of fun-filled activities and lavish dinners to spread joy among underprivileged children.

The Assam Child and Woman Welfare Society, in collaboration with the Northeast India Japanese Association, hosted a pre-festive celebration on Monday. The event was filled with joy and excitement as children participated in a range of activities, received thoughtful gifts, and enjoyed a grand lunch. "Celebrations took place on Monday, where our children got to decorate the Christmas trees, received gifts, enjoyed music, dance, followed by a lunch," said an administrative officer of the society.

Mizoram, known for its vibrant and faith-driven Christmas celebrations, sees December as a particularly special month. Churches across the mountainous state are lavishly decorated, Christmas carols echo through neighbourhoods, and public spaces, offices and villages come alive with festive cheer. Civil society groups, churches, non-government organizations and individuals, including the influential Young Mizo Association (YMA), have donated gifts to the poor and needy as part of the season's spirit of giving.

A Christmas Parade was held on Tuesday in Aizawl district from Chanmari to Lammual, jointly organized by the Mizoram Tourism Department and a local organization. Chief Minister Lalduhoma led the parade with his family, while Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar and officials also participated. The event featured performances by the Venghnuai Church Brass Band, creative displays by the Mizoram Cosplay Organisation, and traditional Mizo attire presented by students of the Institute of Music & Fine Arts. The celebrations concluded at Lammual with a Christmas Carol Concert and the closing programme of Winter Festival 2025.

In Nagaland and Meghalaya, Christmas decorations lit up churches, streets, homes and public spaces. Acting Nagaland Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, in his Christmas message, said the festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ reminds people of values such as love, compassion, humility, forgiveness and service to humanity. He urged citizens to strengthen social cohesion, uphold cultural heritage and contribute to the state's progress.

In Manipur, an inter-faith Advent Christmas celebration was held at Diamond Jubilee Park in Imphal under the auspices of the Imphal Naga Forum (INF). Leaders from Meitei, Thadou and Naga communities came together to pray for peace, healing and stability. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla also extended greetings, expressing hope for unity and harmony. (IANS)

