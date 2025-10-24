Top Headlines

Chutia Community to Stage Mass Protest in Titabor on October 25 Demanding ST Status

Organisation warns of statewide agitation if the government fails to act before 2026 polls.
Representative Image
Jorhat:  The Chutia Yuva Sanmilan, Assam, has announced a mass protest in Titabor on October 25, demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Chutia community. The protest marks a renewed phase of their decades long movement as frustration arises over the government’s failure and neglect.

Addressing the media, the organisation said the community has been demanding ST recognition since 1979 but no government has taken concrete steps. “For 45 years, we have appealed for ST status , but every administration has failed us,” a spokesperson stated.

The group recalled that in 2014 , Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured that six ethnic groups, including  the Chutias, would be accorded ST status within 100 days of coming to power. “Two full terms have passed, yet the promise remains unfulfilled,” the organisation added.

Thousands are expected to join the protest at Borhola in Titabor, where a road blockade will be staged. The Sanmilan warned of a statewide agitation if the demand remains unmet before the 2026 Assembly elections.

Urging leaders not to politicise the issue, the group invoked a line from Zubeen Garg’s song “Politics Nokoriba Bondhu” (Don’t Do Politics, My Friend”).

