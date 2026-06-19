CID Arrests Two Secretariat Staff for Negligence in Suspension Notice of APSC Scam Accused

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The CID today arrested two employees of the State Secretariat on charges of negligence in issuing notice regarding the suspension of Suranjita Hazarika, one of those named in the APSC cash-for-job scam during the tenure of former chairman Rakesh Paul. The two Secretariat employees are section officer Allen Kuki and computer operator Ratul Sarma. According to sources, the suspension notice was not received by Suranjita, and the gazette notification didn’t include the address of Suranjita. No e-mail regarding the notice was sent to her, the source revealed.

The matter came to light when Suranjita Hazarika approached the court seeking her reinstatement in her earlier post. The CID registered a case (1/2026) in the matter, and the duo’s negligence became apparent during the CID probe. The CID is investigating whether there is some mastermind behind the matter.

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