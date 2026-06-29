CID busts Water Resources job scam in Assam, 7 held for issuing fake appointment letters

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam, achieved a significant success in dismantling a criminal network involved in fraudulent job recruitment in the state’s Water Resources Department. Following investigation, CID apprehended 7 persons connected with the racket.

The accused persons, operating as part of an organised racket, allegedly cheated job-seeking youths out of substantial sums of money — ranging from thousands to lakhs of rupees — by issuing forged appointment letters, fabricated government seals, and false recruitment notices in the name of the Water Resources Department. Victims were made to believe they were being offered legitimate government employment.

In a series of sustained operations, CID Assam has arrested a total of 7 accused persons in connection with the case. Those arrested have been identified as Ranjan Pegu, Jakaria Ahmed, Abu Hanif Choudhury, Shunti Das, Sankar Kumar Bhowmick, Gunamoni Baishya and Rina Brahma.

The most recent arrest was that of Gunamoni Baishya, who was apprehended on Saturday from Nalbari district. A case has accordingly been registered at CID Police Station (Case No. 04/25) under Sections 61(2), 318(4), 336(3), and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Sources said that the investigations into the case are ongoing. The CID has strongly advised the public to verify the authenticity of any government recruitment notice through official channels and to refrain from making any payment in exchange for government employment.

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