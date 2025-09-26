CID Probes FIR in Abhayapuri Over Zubeen Garg’s Death; Raids, Seizures, and Tensions Across Assam

Guwahati: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) visited Abhayapuri Police Station on Thursday after the Greater Abhayapuri United Public Forum filed an FIR in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg. The complaint named four individuals Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sharma, Shekharjyoti Goswami, and Sandipan Garg as accused. CID officials questioned forum members over their allegations.

Earlier, CID officials raided and sealed the residence of North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta in Geetanagar. Investigators seized seven mobile phones, two laptops, nine hard disks, multiple pen drives, a CPU, and several official documents before sealing the premises.

In a parallel seven-hour operation, CID and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) raided the Garigaon residence of musician Shekharjyoti Goswami, recovering several digital devices, including pen drives, hard disks, a CPU, and documents. Initial reports indicated Goswami was taken into custody, while Mahanta’s whereabouts remained unknown.

Chief Investigating Officer Rosie Kalita, who led the raid at Mahanta’s home, was expected to brief Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the findings. Sources suggested that parts of the investigation could soon be made public.

Meanwhile, unrest broke out in Dhirenpara during a CID raid at Siddharth Sharma’s residence. Assam Police detained Victor Das, Ajay Phukan, and four others after clashes erupted, with protesters pelting stones at security personnel. Police began lathi-charging to bring the situation under control.