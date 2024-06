The Assam Police Seva Setu portal is here to serve the citizens as their gateway to a safe community. Citizens can now register e-FIRs quickly and easily from anywhere. This empowers citizens and, besides, ensures their safety. For such services, one has to visit https://polcitizen.assam.gov.in

