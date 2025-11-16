Citizens Rally in Guwahati Against Dog Pounding; Demand Humane Stray-Management Measures

Guwahati: Activists, animal feeders and concerned citizens gathered at Uzan Bazar in Guwahati to oppose the idea of dog pounding and to advocate for humane, lawful and scientifically backed methods of community-dog management. The gathering reflected growing public anxiety following recent discussions linked to the Supreme Court’s observations on stray dog control across the country.

Participants firmly rejected proposals to pound, relocate or displace community dogs, stating that such actions are neither humane nor scientifically effective. Protesters stressed that community dogs are an integral part of local neighbourhoods and deserve dignity, protection and compassionate coexistence.

Speakers and volunteers urged authorities to strengthen lawful and evidence-based approaches such as Scientific Animal Birth Control (ABC) programmes, mass Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ARV) drives and public awareness campaigns promoting responsible human–animal coexistence. Animal welfare experts nationwide have repeatedly confirmed that ABC and vaccination efforts remain the only sustainable and legally endorsed strategies for ensuring both human safety and animal well-being.

Organisers described the gathering as more than a protest, calling it a collective commitment to ensuring Guwahati leads by example in adopting progressive, humane and scientific practices for community-animal care.

Debanjan Mukherjee, animal rights activist, PRO of Animal Crime Control (New Delhi), and feeder-rescuer, said, “Pounding dogs is not protection, it is punishment. Guwahati must choose compassion backed by science. ABC and mass vaccination are the only proven methods, and we stand here today to ensure every dog gets that chance.”

Another activist and feeder, Arpita Baruah, added, “Pounding is cruelty disguised as policy. Every dog I feed looks at me with trust; how can we betray that? Their lives depend on our courage and our willingness to stand between them and harm.”