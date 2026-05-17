CJI Shurya Kant calls for 24x7 judiciary, stresses rural tech outreach

Jabalpur: The judiciary must now move towards operating on a 24x7 basis, and amidst technological advancements, maintaining the trust of the common people is crucial, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Shurya Kant said on Saturday in Jabalpur while addressing a seminar on digital integration in justice delivery.

Speaking at the seminar titled 'Fragmentation to Fusion: Empowering Justice via United Digital Platform Integration', Justice Surya Kant said the language of new software applications should be simple, and paralegal volunteers should be trained at the local level to ensure information regarding digital reforms reaches rural populations and those unfamiliar with technology.

He stated that the applications and digital platforms launched will render the judicial system more effective and transparent.

Meanwhile, CJI also mentioned that immediately after assuming office, he constituted a committee to oversee the Supreme Court's technological systems; details regarding the work accomplished by this committee are set to be made public within a few days.

Justice Surya Kant further noted that a committee has also been constituted to explore the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within the justice system, specifically focusing on the expeditious disposal of pending cases.

He stated that detailed information regarding this initiative would be shared shortly. Sharing a personal anecdote, he recounted a specific instance where an accused individual remained incarcerated for an extended period simply because the bail order failed to reach the prison authorities in time. (IANS)

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