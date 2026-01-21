‘Gaanor Din’ Celebrated in Barpeta Honouring Musician Diganta Bharati

Barpeta: Assam’s Barpeta witnessed vibrant cultural fervor on Tuesday as Gaanor Din was celebrated to mark the birthday of renowned music director, lyricist, composer and singer Diganta Bharati.
Traditionally held in Guwahati, this year the event was organised in Barpeta as tribute to the artist whose musical creations have inspired generations of listeners across the state.
A series of social and cultural activities were held as part of the day-long celebrations. A blood-donation camp, music competitions, and cultural performances BY Assamese singers in the evening were major highlights of the Gaanor Din event.
A blood donation camp organized at the Barpeta District Library saw enthusiastic participation from Diganta Bharati himself, along with several prominent artists, local journalists, and social workers, reflecting the event’s spirit of social responsibility.
A state-level music competition was also organized, focusing on songs by legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika as well as popular numbers from the Diganta Bharati and late cultural artist Zubeen Garg’s collaboration.
Contestants from different districts of Assam participated in the music competition showcasing their musical talent and paying homage to iconic Assamese music.
The evening cultural programme featured performances by Diganta Bharati, Bhaswati Bharati, Priyanka Bharali, Neel Akash, and Dikshu.
This year’s Gaanor Din holds special significance as it is the first time the event has been celebrated without the presence of Zubeen Garg.