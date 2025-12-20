Climate-Smart Farming Awareness Meet Held at Lanka Village

Nagaon: An awareness meeting on “Weather, Climate, and Agriculture” was organised at No. 2 Pipal Pukhuri village in Lanka, under Udali Development Block of Hojai district, to help farmers understand climate change and adopt better farming practices.

The programme was jointly organised by the Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS), Shilongoni, under Assam Agricultural University, and the India Meteorological Department. More than a hundred farmers from the area attended the meeting. Local farmer Biplab Das chaired the session and welcomed the visiting scientists.

Agricultural meteorologist Dr Navjyoti Deka explained the purpose of the Rural Agro-Meteorological Service and highlighted how weather information can support farming decisions. He spoke about climate-resilient crop varieties and modern technologies that can reduce crop loss caused by irregular rainfall, temperature changes, and extreme weather events. He also explained how agro-weather advisories based on accurate forecasts help farmers plan sowing, irrigation, fertiliser use, and harvesting at the right time.